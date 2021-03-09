In the latest Dishing With Digest, Richard Burgi, who makes his Y&R debut as Ashland today, shared some interesting facts, including 1) when he was a kid, Joe Walsh from The Eagles used to come over to his house for musical jam sessions, 2) he made a memorable, if not altogether positive, impression at his ONE LIFE TO LIVE audition when he showed up with a bird he and his girlfriend has rescued from Central Park (he got the job, but the character didn’t last very long), and 3) Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R) surprised him on his first day in Genoa City by quoting his SEINFELD episode to him.

