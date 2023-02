On the latest Dishing With Digest, Krista Tesreau (ex-Mindy, GUIDING LIGHT; ex-Tina, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN) played one of her bridesmaids when Mindy wed Kurt, 2) the run of bad personal luck that followed her exit from GL and 3) her regrets about her run in Llanview.