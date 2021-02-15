ICYMI Kelly Kruger Guests On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Kelly Kruger (Eva, B&B; ex-Mac, Y&R) shared some interesting facts, including 1) why she’s most recognized for guest spot on CRIMINAL MINDS, 2) the positive spin Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) put on their 2003 exits from Y&R, and 3) why she was initially reluctant to start a romance with hubby Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) after meeting him on BLUE MOUNTAIN STATE.

