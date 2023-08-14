ICYMI Kate Mansi Guests On Digest's Podcast

On the latest Dishing with Digest, Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH) shared some interesting facts, including 1) the frank career advice she got from her mother that prompted her pivot from dancer to actress, 2) the former DAYS love interest she recently ran into and his hilarious reaction to their chance encounter, and 3) the gift she brought to her GH boss, Frank Valentini, on her first day at the show to commemorate their long-ago first meeting.