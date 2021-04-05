In the latest Dishing With Digest, Y&R’s Kate Linder (Esther) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that her role as Katherine Chancellor’s nameless maid was supposed to last for only one day, 2) it was Jeanne Cooper (ex-Katherine) who dubbed the character “Esther”, and 3) Y&R’s late Head Writer/Executive Producer, William J. Bell, once cautioned her not to go too far with the comedic touches she brought to the part, which included an improvised moment where she pocketed Kay’s mail after retrieving it.