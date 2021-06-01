ICYMI Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Guests On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, B&B’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that from watching the show growing up, she had a crush on her original on-screen dad, Ronn Moss (ex-Ridge), 2) why she and the crew howled their way through the love scene she shot shortly before giving birth to her second son, and 3) why she had some explaining to do when she went out to drinks after work while still wearing Steffy’s pregnancy padding.