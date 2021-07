In the latest Dishing With Digest, Jackée Harry (Paulina, DAYS) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie, ALL MY CHILDREN et al) helped her find her footing when she joined ANOTHER WORLD as Lily, 2) that she hesitated about accepting the role of 227’s Sandra for fear of being typecast, and 3) that she was hand-picked by Oprah Winfrey to star in THE WOMEN OF BREWSTER PLACE.