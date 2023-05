On the latest Dishing With Digest, DAYS’s Tabyana Ali (Trina) shared some interesting facts, including 1) the vital role sugar played in her TV debut on the Disney Channel, 2) why she feels she wasn’t emotionally ready to take on the role of Trina when she auditioned for the role originally, and 3) how she and Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) worked together to bring “Sprina’s” first kiss to life.