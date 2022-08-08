ICYMI GH's Rebecca Herbst Guests on Digest's Podcast

On the latest Dishing With Digest, Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth, GH) shared some interesting facts, including 1) she started auditioning for GH when she was 14 years old, years before landing the role of Elizabeth, 2) she used to play amateur chaperone for Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily) when she had kissing scenes with Michael Saucedo (ex-Juan), who Herbst went on to marry, and 3) how she’s learned not to let the emotions she plays affect her when the cameras stop rolling.