On the latest Dishing With Digest, Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that her future DAYS co-star, the late Peggy McCay (ex-Caroline), was one of her earliest acting teachers, 2) the unplanned moment in her Y&R screen test that she thinks landed her the role of Ashley, and 3) which fashion trend she thinks she kicked off during her run on THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS.