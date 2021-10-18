On the latest Dishing With Digest, DAYS Head Writer Ron Carlivati shared some interesting facts, including 1) how he went about crafting the show’s current possession tale, 2) why he considers Viki’s trip to Paris, TX on ONE LIFE TO LIVE to be his signature storyline and 3) how he hit upon the concept for Peacock’s BEYOND SALEM.
PODCAST
ICYMI DAYS's Ron Carlivati Guests On Digest's Podcast
On the latest Dishing With Digest, DAYS Head Writer Ron Carlivati shared some interesting facts, including 1) how he went about crafting the show’s current possession tale, 2) why he considers Viki’s trip to Paris, TX on ONE LIFE TO LIVE to be his signature storyline and 3) how he hit upon the concept for Peacock’s BEYOND SALEM.
Comments