In the latest Dishing With Digest, Lamon Archey (Eli, DAYS) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how he made his DAYS debut in an under-five role years before being cast as Eli, 2) he feels he botched his chemistry read with Christel Khalil (Lily) when he first tried out for Y&R, and 3) how he had to squelch his inner fan-boy when he first began working with on-screen Salem mom Vanessa A. Williams (Valerie).