On the latest Dishing With Digest, Naomi Matsuda (Li, B&B) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how soaps helped her learn English when she first moved to the U.S. from Japan, 2) how she made the transition from dancing to acting, and 3) what it was like to meet her idol Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) at this year’s Daytime Emmys.