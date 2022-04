On the latest Dishing With Digest, Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that she shared her first on-screen kiss with Paul Rudd, 2) why her mother pulled her off of her first series, DR. QUINN, MEDICINE WOMAN, and 3) that as a huge fan of ALL MY CHILDREN’s Cliff and Nina, she freaked out when she joined Y&R as Megan and met Peter Bergman (Jack; ex-Cliff, AMC).