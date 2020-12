In the latest Dishing With Digest, Amy Carlson (ex-Josie, ANOTHER WORLD) shared some interesting facts, including 1) the role SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE alum Molly Shannon played in her courtship with her husband, 2) that she threw out her hip from sitting so long filming courtroom scenes on LAW & ORDER: TRIAL BY JURY, and 3) why she made the difficult decision to exit her hit series BLUE BLOODS.