On the latest Dishing With Digest, Jill Larson (ex-Opal, ALL MY CHILDREN) et al shared some interesting facts, including 1) her entrée into modeling and movie acting while living in France at the start of her career, 2) how she notched her first American TV credit with a performing troupe on LATE NIGHT WITH DAVE LETTERMAN, and 3) the short-term AMC role she played years before she was cast as Opal.