ICYMI: 3 Things Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) Revealed On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that she screen-tested for a role on ALL MY CHILDREN when she was 17, during which she slipped Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) the tongue because she had yet to learn about proper screen kissing, 2) she did her audition for DAYS while recovering from second-degree burns she sustained after spilling boiling water on herself, and 3) Farah Fath (ex-Mimi) was going to officiate her 2015 wedding to Grant Turnbull, but had to drop out after that became her own wedding date.