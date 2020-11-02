ICYMI: 3 Things Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) Revealed On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that his father predicted when he was just a little boy that he would wind up in California, 2) that he was encouraged to pursue acting by the acting coach Vincent Chase (the namesake for the lead character on ENTOURAGE) on the set of the Abercrombie & Fitch campaign he booked his very first day in Los Angeles, and 3) which member of the Abbott family sent him an email welcoming him to the show when he booked the role of Kyle. For the full podcast, listen below.