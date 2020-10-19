ICYMI: 3 Things DAYS's Judi Evans (Bonnie) Revealed On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) shared some interesting facts, including 1) the memorization trick Beverlee McKinsey (ex-Alexandra, GUIDING LIGHT) shared with her in her Springfield days that she still uses, 2) how when she played ANOTHER WORLD’s Paulina, she and leading man Tom Eplin (ex-Jake) used to try to throw each other off during scenes, and 3) that when DAYS first expressed contacted her agent with their interest in her playing Bonnie, she thought the show might have confused her with Andrea Evans (ex-Tina, ONE LIFE TO LIVE, et al).

