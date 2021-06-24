Alan Locher will welcome husband and wife writing team Nancy Curlee and Stephen Demorest to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The duo will chat about their time writing for soaps. They will appear on Thursday, July 1 at 3 p.m. ET, which can be viewed here.
Tune-In Alert
GUIDING LIGHT Writers Virtual Interview
