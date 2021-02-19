GUIDING LIGHT Virtual Reunion

Alan Locher will host GUIDING LIGHT alums Amelia Marshall (ex-Gilly), her son, Marshall, Karla Mosley (ex-Christina; ex-Maya, B&B) and Lawrence Saint-Victor (ex-Remy; Carter, B&B) on the fourth episode of Conversations With Alan, on his YouTube show, The Locher Room. Locher’s goal is to have frank conversations about the rise of hate and anti-Semitism in our country. The actors will be featured live on Wednesday, February 24 at 7 p.m. ET, here.