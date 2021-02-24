Alan Locher will host GUIDING LIGHT alums Bryan Buffinton (ex-Bill) and Rachel Miner (ex-Michelle) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actors will take part in a live interview on Friday, March 5, at 3 p.m. ET. To watch the interview, click here.
Tune-In Alert!
GUIDING LIGHT Online Reunion
