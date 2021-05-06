Alan Locher will welcome GUIDING LIGHT alums Mart Hulswit (ex-Ed) and Fran Myers (ex-Peggy) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. Fran is currently a writer at DAYS OF OUR LIVES. The duo will be live on Thursday, May 13 at 3 p.m. ET, which can be viewed here.
Tune-In Alert!
GUIDING LIGHT Alums Virtual Reunion
