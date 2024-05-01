Guiding Light Alum William Bumiller Visits The Locher Room

Wendy Moniz (Dinah), Frank Grillo (Hart), Laura Wright (Cassie), William Bumiller (Sean) on GL.

Guiding Light fans will remember actor turned therapist, William Bumiller, for his role as Sean McCullough, Reva’s (Kim Zimmer) island guy when Annie (Cynthia Watros, now Nina on General Hospital) left her to die on the plane. He will sit down live in The Locher Room on Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month.

In addition to his GL role, Bumiller has appeared on several hit primetime series including Mork & Mindy, Wings, The Golden Girls, The Nanny, Ellen, Chicago Hope, Judging Amy and so much more.

He went back to school and earned his graduate degree in Psychology from Pepperdine University and currently specializes in Marriage and Family Therapy. He will discuss his work with a broad spectrum of clients to help streamline and improve their communication skills in resolving any relational issues, be they intimate, familial, or work-related.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.