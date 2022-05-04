GUIDING LIGHT Alum Reveals New Romance

On Instagram, daytime alum Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT; ex-Mick, AS THE WORLD TURNS) and THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT star Kaley Cuoco revealed they are dating. The duo shares a series of personal shots, with messages of hope. “It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it,” posted Pelphrey, quoting “Noah’s wall- 1/31/04”. “And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.” Check out the pics here and here.