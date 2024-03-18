GUIDING LIGHT Alum Morgan Englund To Appear In THE LOCHER ROOM

Morgan Englund (ex-Dylan, GUIDING LIGHT) and his daughter, Anabel, will join host Alan Locher in THE LOCHER ROOM on Tuesday, March 19th at 3 p.m. EST /12 p.m. PST. Anabel, a singer, songwriter, and DJ, was just nominated for the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Awards for Best Dance Radio Artist of the Year. She is the only female nominated. She was also nominated as Best Female Artist. Her proud father, Morgan, is a singer/songwriter and actor who followed up his time in Springfield with a career as a firefighter and paramedic and is now a public speaker and sound meditation facilitator. To participate in the livestream interview, click here.