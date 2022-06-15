Alan Locher will welcome Laura Bell Bundy (ex-Marah, GUIDING LIGHT) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actress will be on hand with Jennifer Herrera and Emily Bonistall Postel to discuss issues facing woman in 2022 and beyond. The live interview will take place on Thursday, June 23 at 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.
Tune-In Alert
GUIDING LIGHT Alum Live Interview Scheduled
