Greg Rikkart Back To Y&R

An official photo released by Y&R’s Instagram account shows that Greg Rikaart, who has been ensconced on DAYS as the rascally Leo Stark, will reprise the role of rarely-seen Kevin Fisher. Look for him to appear in November when he joins his family (Michael, Lauren, Chloe — and even Gloria!) for the Thanksgiving holiday. Kevin was last seen with the Baldwin/Fisher clan in January when Lauren won the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for Leadership in Fashion.