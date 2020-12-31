Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R) Looks Back On 2020

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Going into 2020, I thought, what’cha got, 2020?

Three words I would use to describe 2020 are flippin’ Dumpster fire.

My biggest accomplishment of 2020 was surviving.

My high point of 2020 was reuniting with my husband and son after my Covid quarantine.

My low point of 2020 was um, Covid.

My favorite picture that I posted on Instagram this year is the election being called for Joe Biden.

The person who made me laugh the most in 2020 was my husband.

The show I enjoyed the most in 2020 was SCHITT’S CREEK.

I’m most grateful for the fact that in 2020, I got so much quality time with my son.

Even though 2020 had its challenges, for me the end of the year makes me encouraged for better days ahead.

In 2020, I learned about myself that I’m stronger than I knew.

If I had to do 2020 all over again, I would have started wearing a mask sooner.

My plan to ring in 2021 includes drinking champagne and being asleep by 9 p.m.

My biggest wish for 2021 is some much-needed national healing.

The resolution I hope to keep is being in the moment more often.

My goal for 2021 is hug someone who doesn’t live in my house.