GH’s Rebecca Herbst Assures Fans: “I Haven’t Been Fired”

GH fans concerned that Elizabeth’s stint in Shadybrook would mean an on-camera absence for her portrayer, Rebecca Herbst, can rest assured that the actress isn’t going anywhere. She tweeted, “Well, hello there…just thought I’d shut down some rumors that have been circulating: I haven’t been fired. I’m not on vacation. I don’t have covid. My kids don’t keep me from working. Nor do I have cramps (the best one yet ). I hope you all have a great weekend! XOXO.. #GH”