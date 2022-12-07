GH’s Lindstrom's Book Optioned

Jon Lindstrom’s (Kevin/Ryan, GH) book, Hollywood Hustle, will be published in 2024, the actor announced on Twitter. “This is the news I woke to. A huge THANK YOU to @lizaroyceagency & @JessVerdi & everyone at @crookedlanebks for inviting me on this amazing journey! More info when we have it.” The book, a crime thriller, follows the story of a film star who looks to a Hollywood stuntman and a new New Orleans-bred PI to rescue his daughter, who was kidnapped by a gang of misfits.