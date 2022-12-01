GH’s Kristina Wagner On The Loss Of Son Harrison

Kristina Wagner (Felicia, GH) reflected on the loss of her son, Harrison, who passed away on June 6 at the age of 27, in an Instagram post on his birthday. “Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly,” she wrote. “There’s no second chance. There’s no see-him-again. There’s no nothing. He’s not coming back. It’s final. But life goes on. How do I spend the rest of my own without Harrison in it? What does it mean to be ‘all right’ after the death of your child, your blood? The pain will never go away. Today is Harrison’s birthdate. I had the privilege to know him for 27 incredible years. Harrison was larger than life, but beneath his commanding presence was vulnerability and compassion. He understood his own defects and worked hard to turn them around, to strengthen his positive attributes. He was a good listener and stood up for others when they couldn’t speak for themselves. He is missed. Happy Birthday, Harrison. To all bereaved parents: May you find peace. Let’s stick around and see what’s in store for our extraordinary lives.”