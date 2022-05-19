GH’s Kelly Monaco Victim Of House Fire

Kelly Monaco’s (Sam) house in Sherman Oaks, CA caught fire in the early hours of the morning on May 13 while the actress was at home asleep. According to TMZ, investigators determined that the cause was a lit cigarette someone had tossed into the empty lot neighboring Monaco’s home. Though she escaped uninjured, massive damage was done to the house, which is uninhabitable pending repairs. Monaco noted to TMZ, “Something as little as a cigarette butt can cause casualties and devastation.” For more, click here.

