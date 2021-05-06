GH’s James Patrick Stuart Books New Role

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin, GH) has been cast in a pilot for Disney Channel, AMY FROM AMARILLO, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. No information has been released about who he will play, but the actor tweeted, “I am currently working on a Disney Channel comedy pilot. We film 15 minutes from the GH stage so, should the show get picked up for series, and while it would create scheduling headaches for some very cool people, I have no plans to hang up Valentin’s dancing shoes any time soon.” Click here to read the full article about the pilot.