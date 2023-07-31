Jacklyn Zeman’s (ex-Bobbie, GH) family, friends and colleagues gathered in Malibu on July 30 to celebrate the life of the beloved actress, who passed away in May after a short battle with cancer. Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin), who shared a picture of the colorful horizon, posted, “Red sunset for Jackie Z. Went to the beautiful service today celebrating her life. What an angel. What a life.” Echoed Tristan Rogers (Robert, GH), “Just left Jackie Z’s celebration of life. What a marvelous ‘good bye’. This was a tremendous expression of the effect she’d had on people’s lives. I will truly miss her presence.” Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) wrote, “A packed house today in Malibu for Jackie as I said on stage so lucky to have been apart of her life ..I miss her so much !!I I toast her in her home town !!!” Michele Val Jean, a former member of the GH writing team, posted, “We celebrated this beautiful soul today. Godspeed, my friend. I will carry you always.” Former GH Executive Producer Wendy Riche described Zeman as “An Angel here on earth who brought joy &hope & faith & love to all of us every day. her generous spirit lifted me up, made me a better human. Her laughter was infectious her joy contagious and her love profound .I miss you my friend, I will love you for always.” Gregori J. Martin, the creator and EP of THE BAY, where Zeman played Sofia, wrote, “Beautiful celebration for an amazing woman. Forever in our hearts.”
Tribute
GH’s Jacklyn Zeman Honored
