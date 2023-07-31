GH’s Jacklyn Zeman Honored

Jacklyn Zeman’s (ex-Bobbie, GH) family, friends and colleagues gathered in Malibu on July 30 to celebrate the life of the beloved actress, who passed away in May after a short battle with cancer. Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin), who shared a picture of the colorful horizon, posted, “Red sunset for Jackie Z. Went to the beautiful service today celebrating her life. What an angel. What a life.” Echoed Tristan Rogers (Robert, GH), “Just left Jackie Z’s celebration of life. What a marvelous ‘good bye’. This was a tremendous expression of the effect she’d had on people’s lives. I will truly miss her presence.” Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) wrote, “A packed house today in Malibu for Jackie as I said on stage so lucky to have been apart of her life ..I miss her so much !!I I toast her in her home town !!!” Michele Val Jean, a former member of the GH writing team, posted, “We celebrated this beautiful soul today. Godspeed, my friend. I will carry you always.” Former GH Executive Producer Wendy Riche described Zeman as “An Angel here on earth who brought joy &hope & faith & love to all of us every day. her generous spirit lifted me up, made me a better human. Her laughter was infectious her joy contagious and her love profound .I miss you my friend, I will love you for always.” Gregori J. Martin, the creator and EP of THE BAY, where Zeman played Sofia, wrote, “Beautiful celebration for an amazing woman. Forever in our hearts.”