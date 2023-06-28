GH’s Haley Pullos Enters Not Guilty Plea

According to TMZ, Haley Pullos, who has been charged with two felony counts (one of DUI causing injury, one of driving with a .08 blood alcohol concentration) and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run in the wake of the freeway collision she was involved in this past April, has entered a plea of not guilty. The actress, who began playing Molly on GH in 2009, has been on leave from the show since the car crash, and Holiday Mia Kriegel has been filling in.