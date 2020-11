Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On the latest Dishing With Digest, Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) chats about her high-wattage co-stars, Joss’s thorny romantic life and more. We also discuss B&B’s riveting addiction story and the importance of legacy characters.