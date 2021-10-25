GH’s Chad Duell And Y&R’s Courtney Hope Wed

Chad Duell (Michael, GH) and Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R), who got engaged this past Valentine’s Day, tied the knot on October 23 in Malibu, CA. The duo went with a gothic, steampunk theme and wore striking red; their guests donned black. A number of familiar daytime faces were in attendance, including GH’s Maurice Benard (Sonny), Laura Wright (Carly), Eden McCoy (Josslyn), Josh Swickard (Chase), Sofia Mattsson (Sasha) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow), B&B’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke,) Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and Katrina Bowden (Flo), and Y&R’s Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Hunter King (ex-Summer).