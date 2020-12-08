GH’s Briana Nicole Henry Recovering From Covid

Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan) and her husband, Kris Bowers, are on the mend after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. She posted, “Kris and I have been recovering from Covid-19 since a few days after Thanksgiving. Although some symptoms linger, we’re both so grateful that it seems as though, unlike for over a million others, we will make a full and healthy recovery.” The actress added, “I was blown away by the amount of friends, colleagues, family, old friends, fans who reached out to remind us we were loved and being thought of.”