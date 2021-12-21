GH stars weigh in on all things holiday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Merrymakers: Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys), Katelynn MacMullen (Willow) and Johnny Wactor (Brando)

Favorite Holiday Movie?

Burroughs: “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

MacMullen: “Love Actually.”

Wactor: “A Christmas Story.”

Favorite Christmas Carol?

Burroughs: “It’s a toss-up between ‘Carol of the Bells’ and ‘Little Drummer Boy’.”

MacMullen: “My mom had a dancing Santa growing up that sang ‘Jingle Bell Rock’, so that is forever imbedded in my mind.”

Wactor: “ ‘Silent Night’.”

Favorite Holiday Tradition?

Burroughs: “Making a big breakfast on Christmas after we open the presents.”

MacMullen: “My mom has a crazy ornament collection of all the ornaments we made when my three brothers and I were kids. So decorating the tree is definitely my favorite tradition because I get to reminisce.”

Wactor: “Waking up super-early and opening up presents with my family at, like, 5 a.m.”

Favorite Reindeer?

Burroughs: “It has to be Rudolph because he’s so dear, and I don’t know much about the other dudes.”

MacMullen: “Rudolph.”

Wactor: “Rudolph. I don’t think I can name another one!”

Mistletoe: Yay Or Nay?

Burroughs: “Nay.”

MacMullen: “Yay.”

Wactor: “Hell, yeah!”

Christmas Morning: Sleep In Or Wake Up Early?

Burroughs: “Wake up early. That’s me 365 days a year.”

MacMullen: “Wake up early.”

Wactor: “Wake up early, 100 percent.”

Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Yay Or Nay?

Burroughs: “Nay.”

MacMullen: “Yay.”

Wactor: “Yay!”

Eggnog: Virgin, Spiked Or Not At All?

Burroughs: “Spiked.”

MacMullen: “Dairy-free and spiked.”

Wactor: “Virgin for me, but spiked for everyone else.”

Top Item On Your Gift Wish List?

Burroughs: “I’m dreaming of this car I want to be my next car, but I don’t expect anyone to stick a big bow on it for Christmas for me! But it’s a Mustang Mach-E, the electric plug-in Mustang.”

MacMullen: “Johnny [her boyfriend] and I are moving and [cat] Astro completely destroyed our couch, so probably a couch.”

Wactor: “Salomon S-Lab Sense 7 Trail Running Shoes.”

Your Tip For A Stress-Free Holiday:

Burroughs: “Don’t concern yourself with all the material aspects and do more yoga!”

MacMullen: “Moments of mindfulness right when you wake up. Setting up the day by being grateful for the day and what you have and maybe a little journaling. Holidays can be really stressful for people so it’s good to take some time for yourself and start your day in a more relaxed place.”

Wactor: “Don’t talk about politics. Just nod and smile.”

Your Holiday Wish For The Fans:

Burroughs: “That they don’t have as much drama in their own lives as they enjoy watching on their favorite show!”

MacMullen: “I hope they have a wonderful day with family, friends or with themselves and that they get everything they want and wish for.”

Wactor: “I just hope everyone has a relaxing, happy, wonderful holiday where they don’t talk about politics and everyone is positive and affirming and loving to each other. The world has not been that way for us lately.”