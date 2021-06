Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH) revealed on Instagram that she and her husband are expecting their first child. “BIG things happening!!” she wrote. “So happy and excited to finally share this (almost ready to pop) bump with everyone!!” She explained, “Kept it a secret for a while to not spoil anything for GH viewers, but now that miss Sasha Gilmore’s pregnancy is in full force I can finally share that I’m so grateful to be sharing this pregnancy journey with her!”

“