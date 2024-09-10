GH Nabs AMC Alum Alexa Havins To Play Lulu

General Hospital has made it clear that they were bringing Lulu Spencer out of her years-long coma and now comes the news that the coveted role has gone to former All My Children star Alexa Havins, who fans well remember as Babe Carey Chandler from 2003-07 (with a guest appearance as a specter who appeared to her ex, JR Chandler, in 2011). The news was first reported by Daytime Confidential, TVLine was the first to confirm it.

Lesley Lu “Lulu” Spencer was born to supercouple Laura and Luke Spencer in 1994. The first actress to play her as an adult was Julie Marie Berman, who played her from 2005-13 and picked up three Daytime Emmys for her work. When Berman opted to leave, Emme Rylan took over as Lulu and remained with the show from 2013-20. Her exit was facilitated when Lulu was the victim of a bomb blast and put into an extended coma. (Rylan alerted fans that she was not taking back the role here.)

A native of Arizona, Havins met her husband, Justin Bruening, when he was also on AMC as Tad Martin’s (Michael E. Knight; Martin on GH) son, Jamie Martin. The two married in 2005 and have two daughters and a son. Outside of her daytime work, Havins has appeared on prime-time shows like Grey’s Anatomy and films like 27 Dresses.

Waking Life

The character of Lulu has missed a lot since slipping into her coma. The man who paid Julian Jerome to plant the bomb that ultimately robbed her of years of her life has since been revealed to be her own uncle — Cyrus Renault. Her Aunt Bobbie has passed away, the man (ex-husband Dante Falconeri) she loves has moved on with Sam McCall, her son Rocco has grown considerably and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Right now, she is in need of a liver transplant and her loved ones are desperately trying to find her brother Lucky so he can be tested as a possible organ match. Unfortunately, he’s in Somalia with a man who may kill him. Her other brother Nikolas can’t be a donor, and outside of that, he’s also in prison for locking his baby mama — who was her nephew Spencer’s ex-girlfriend — in a tower.

There is no word as yet as to when Havins will hit the Port Charles airwaves.