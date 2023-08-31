GH Faves Remember Jacklyn Zeman Tonight

In a very special livestream event, in honor of the late Jacklyn Zeman (ex-Bobbie), Michael Fairman will host Rick Springfield (ex-Noah), Brad Maule (ex-Tony), Kin Shriner (Scott), Sam Behrens (ex-Jake), Tristan Rogers (Scorpio) and Tamara Braun (ex-Carly, Ava, DAYS), who will share memories of her. The group will gather Thursday night, August 31st to celebrate her at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on You Tube’s Michael Fairman Channel. Click here to watch the interview at that time.