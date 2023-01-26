GH Faves Look Ahead To 2023

Yearly Beloveds: Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys), Tanisha Harper (Jordan) and Lydia Look (Selina)

My New Year’s resolution is to:

Burroughs: “Cultivate more gratitude for what I have, less longing for what I don’t.”

Harper: “To put 110 percent into everything that I do, not ever slacking. It’s not that I’m striving to be perfect, I just want to give everything I have to everything I’m doing, whether it’s my performances or my relationships with family and friends.”

Look: “Keep on being fueled by love and not fear.”

How likely are you to keep it?

Burroughs: “About 50/50.”

Harper: “I’m about 98 percent likely to keep it. Whenever I make a New Year’s resolution, I’m pretty good about sticking with it.”

Look: “I’m getting better and better at it!”

My biggest goal for this year is:

Burroughs: “To be a better friend who picks up the phone more often to check in.”

Harper: “My biggest goal for 2023 is to buy a house with a yard so I can have a dog.”

Look: “To not get in my own way. Period.”

What about 2022 will you remember most fondly?

Burroughs: “Being in New York with my daughters, husband and niece.”

Harper: “Telling myself that I was going to book a series regular role and then doing it. It was a huge goal of mine and I’m so grateful and thankful to have achieved it.”

Look: “The unbridled love and support Executive Producer Frank Valentini, our intrepid leader, gave me as Selina Wu. This, along with the generosity and many teaching moments and lessons I gleaned from my GENERAL HOSPITAL cast and crew is what I will always cherish and be grateful for.”

What about 2022 do you hope to leave in the past?

Burroughs: “What we owe on our credit card!”

Harper: “Any negative energy I may have had.”

Look: “War. All wars only in reel and not real life. No more war, please.”

What I’m most looking forward to in 2023 is:

Burroughs: “Going on a jazz cruise with my husband.”

Harper: “I am looking forward to seeing how my character, Jordan, develops, and hopefully some deeper material for me to work with.”

Look: “Being more in the love of my biological and chosen families and creating more magic with my reel families.”

Something I’d like to find more time for in 2023 is:

Burroughs: “Painting, knitting, reading.”

Harper: “My family. I would like to spend more time with my parents and my brother and my nephews and my grandmother and my aunt and nurturing those relationships, because they mean the world to me.”

Look: “Writing and completing those scripts of mine….”

Something I’d like to do less of in 2023 is:

Burroughs: “Staring at my phone!”

Harper: “Social media.”

Look: “Worrying about stuff I can’t control. I’d like to get to a place where I give ‘zero f***s!’ as I’ve heard it said.”

A place I hope to travel in 2023:

Burroughs: “New York, Brooklyn in particular, where my oldest child lives — more than once if she’ll have me!”

Harper: “I’m dying to go to South Africa and go on a safari.”

Look: “The Amazon. Not online shopping but the rainforest. I love trees and rainforests.”

My dream storyline for 2023 is:

Burroughs: “For Gladys to get into even deeper s**t, but not so deep that she can’t get back out [laughs].”

Harper: “A new, fresh relationship with somebody that isn’t an ex-husband or someone that she’s been with before. Curtis is in a new relationship and I think it’s time for Jordan to have one, too.”

Look: “To delve more into Selina Wu’s past and family storyline. Why she is who she is and what happened to her to make her the chameleon she is.”

I would love it if in 2023, my character got to:

Burroughs: “Get a little sloppy at the Nurses’ Ball.”

Harper: “Actually solve a crime!”

Look: “Take over Port Charles completely with Sonny. Corinthos and Wu. An indefatigable and unbeatable alliance.”

In 2023, I’d love to work more with:

Burroughs: “Jeff Kober [Cyrus].”

Harper: “Josh Kelly [Cody], who I’ve worked with before, but not really on GENERAL HOSPITAL.”

Look: “Maurice Bernard [Sonny] and to have a juicy storyline with the incredible Maura West [Ava], who I have only grazed shoulders with in a scene.”

I hope I can look back on 2023 and say:

Burroughs: “I didn’t waste too much time or too many opportunities, and I paused often to give thanks.”

Harper: “That I achieved the goals I wanted to achieve. And that I got a dog!”

Look: “I did it my way. No regrets.”

My hope for the fans in 2023 is:

Burroughs: “That they’ll have health and laughter in their real lives, and that they’ll stick with Gladys even when — we know it’s not if — she screws up.”

Harper: “That they embrace Jordan, and Tanisha playing Jordan, and want to see more of Jordan.”

Look: “To have an incredible ride with GENERAL HOSPITAL’s 60th anniversary season of episodes! We promise love, lust, longing, loss and utter licentiousness! Thank you so much for your love and support. There is no us without you.”