GH Alum Annie Wersching Dies At 45

Annie Wersching, who played the role of Amelia on GH in 2007 before going on to prime-time success on such shows as 24, BOSCH and THE ROOKIE, has passed away from cancer at the age of 45. She is survived by husband Stephen Full and sons Freddie, 12, Ozzie, 9, and Archie, 4. In a statement provided to Deadline, Full said, “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”