GENERAL HOSPITAL's John J. York Begins Stem Cell Transplant

GH’s John J. York (Mac), who was diagnosed last year with two blood and bone marrow cancers, myelodysplastic syndrome and multiple smoldering myeloma, has begun a potentially life-saving stem cell transplant, he shared with People. “It’s GAMETIME,” the actor posted on X, formerly Twitter, thanking co-star Jon Lindstrom (Kevin) for his well wishes “and to everyone for your positive thoughts and prayers!” The transplant process is expected to take 100 days; York is currently on leave from his Port Charles duties. To read the full story, click here.