GENERAL HOSPITAL's Cynthia Watros Delivers Message To Fans

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) recorded a video for fans from her dressing room to thank them for supporting her as Nina’s life crumbles on-screen.

“Hi guys, Cynthia,” she began. “Well, it’s been a while since I’ve been on here. I just wanna ask, how are you? I hope you guys are doing well. Nina has been on some ride these, what, two weeks. Thank you for all your love and support.” The actress then turned her attention to the floral arrangement behind her. “I came in this morning and look what was there — these beautiful flowers,” she beamed. She went on to thank the group of fans who had sent them, noting, “You always make me feel like a million bucks and truly loved, and just thank you for being bright lights in my life.”

Watros continued, “I wanna say that um it’s been a bumpy ride for Nina. but all of you that have supported and loved Nina and me, thank you, thank you. And those of you that are just outraged, thank you! I know that Nina is not easy to love, but she is lovable!” She signed off by saying, “I hope you guys are doing all right. Thank you.”

To watch the video, click here.