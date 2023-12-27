GENERAL HOSPITAL Temporarily Recasts Maxie

GH has temporarily recast the role of Maxie, with Nicole Paggi (r.) pinch-hitting for Kirsten Storms. Paggi first aired on December 27.

Paggi’s television credits include the role of Jennie Bradbury on PASADENA and Sydney Shanowski on HOPE & FAITH, where she co-starred with soap alumnae Faith Ford (ex-Muffy, ONE LIFE TO LIVE; ex-Julia, ANOTHER WORLD) and Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN). More recently, she has appeared on 9-1-1 and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.

Storms has played Maxie since 2005, but was temporarily recast by Jen Lilley (2011-12), who went on to play Theresa on DAYS, and DAYS alum Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie) in 2016 and 2018.