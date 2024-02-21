GENERAL HOSPITAL Stars' Mother Diagnosed With Addison's Disease

Lana Clay, whose twin sons, Jay and Joey, portray Ace on GENERAL HOSPITAL, offered an update on her health after revealing on social media that she had been hospitalized.

In her message, Clay wrote, “I just wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the overwhelming love and prayers that have surrounded me.” She then went into more detail about the symptoms that led to her hospitalization. “For the last few months, I’ve been feeling extremely exhausted, but I chalked it up to the whirlwind of being a new mom to young twin boys, juggling work, and all the other responsibilities on my plate,” she explained. “I’ve also noticed some changes in my body, like hyperpigmentation spreading across my face and feeling dizzy whenever I stand up. Last week, I thought I was coming down with the flu, but things took a turn for the worse and I ended up in the emergency room.

“To sum it up,” she continued, “I’ve been hospitalized for Sepsis, a severe and life-threatening condition caused by my body’s overwhelming response to infection, which can lead to organ failure. I’m dealing with Colitis, inflammation of my colon causing abdominal pain and digestive issues. My blood and metabolic counts are a disarray. And as most of you know from following me over the years, my history of Leukemia and seizures adds complexity, necessitating close monitoring. And I can’t fail to mention I also have an abnormal chest X-ray which needs further investigation. And if that wasn’t enough……. yesterday I received the diagnosis of an incredibly rare Adrenal Insufficiency Disorder known as Addison’s Disease. This condition significantly impacts my body’s ability to produce the hormone cortisol, with my levels currently undetectable. I basically had what they call an Addisonian crisis, which is super serious and could’ve been fatal.”

Clay concluded her post by saying, “So here I am, trying my best to stay strong! Thank you all for sharing your experiences and advice—it means the world to me. With love, Baby Ace’s mom, Lan.”

Our thoughts are with Lana and the entire Clay family during this challenging time.