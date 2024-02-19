Real-Life Health Crisis For GENERAL HOSPITAL Stars' Mother

Lana Clay with sons Jay and Joey, who play Ace on GH.

Lana Clay, the real-life mother of twins Jay and Joey Clay, who share the role of Ace on GENERAL HOSPITAL, was admitted to the hospital on February 17. On February 18, her husband and the twins’ father, Mark, shared the news on Instagram, saying, “I wanted to share that Lana was admitted yesterday to the ICU with sepsis and critically low blood pressure. She is awake but very sick. Lana’s strength and transparency have always inspired us, and we’re rallying around her during this challenge that she will beat!” Adam Huss (Nikolas, GH) was among the first to offer his well-wishes, writing, “I am so sorry to hear this. In my prayers and won’t leave em til she’s home and healthy!”

Lana herself posted an update later that same day, voicing her “heartfelt gratitude for all the love and support pouring in” and explaining that with her blood pressure improving, “I have moved off the ICU floor. However, I’m facing two significant challenges at the moment, and although I’m not ready to discuss them yet, your understanding means the world to me. Right now, I’m feeling quite tired and weak, undergoing numerous blood tests and taking plenty of medication. Despite it all, I’m determined to keep fighting on. I’ve been uniquely faced with many challenges in my life and I intend to persevere again. I can’t wait to be back home with Joey, Jay, and my beloved bulldogs. Your support gives me strength, and I miss you all dearly, from our General Hospital fans to our neighbors, family, USC pals, bulldog friends, and beyond.”

On January 27, Clay revealed in an Instagram post that she was navigating a challenge in her health journey, “which began at age 3 with leukemia, [and now required dealing with] issues with my port and a benign mass discovered during a mammogram. Dealing with a cyst infection affecting mobility has been tough, especially with my unique keloid/hypertrophic scarring. As I recover, my focus is on regaining stability for moments like picking up Joey and Jay.” Earlier this month, she again posted to share that she had undergone an operation, writing, “Grateful for surgery to address the ruptured abscess, avoiding sepsis. Onto a scar recovery journey, raising awareness about hypertrophic/keloid healing and childhood cancer survivorship. And my Baby Aces’ remain right by my side.”